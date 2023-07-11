RU RU
Juventus set price for Paul Pogba






Turin's Juventus is ready to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, according to La Gazzeta Dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club hopes to receive 10 million euros for the 30-year-old player. Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia has shown interest in the Frenchman. The Saudi club is willing to offer him a lucrative contract.

Pogba first joined Juventus in the summer of 2012 from Manchester United on a free transfer. After a year, the Italian club sold the player back to Manchester United for a transfer fee of 105 million euros. Pogba returned to Juventus in the summer of 2022 but faced multiple injuries throughout the season. As a result, he played only 10 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, without scoring any goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Juventus was penalized by the Italian Football Federation with a 10-point deduction for financial irregularities. Consequently, the club finished in seventh place in the Italian Serie A last season.

