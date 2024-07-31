Juventus have offered more than €40m for the Netherlands midfielder

Atalanta's central midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, remains one of Juventus's primary targets in the current transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turin club has submitted a €45 million offer to Atalanta today. Juventus had reached an agreement on personal terms with the player a month ago.

It is expected that Atalanta will accept this offer and give the final green light for Koopmeiners' transfer. The player has already informed the club management that he wishes to join Juventus.

If the transfer goes through, Koopmeiners will become Juventus's third new central midfielder this season. The club has already signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and Khéphren Thuram from Nice.

In the last Serie A season, Koopmeiners scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 34 matches.