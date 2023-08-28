RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:12
Juventus has filed a lawsuit and is demanding 440 million euros from Inter

The management of Juventus has filed a lawsuit over Inter's championship in the 2005-2006 season, reports Corriere Torino.

In 2006, Juventus was caught in a corruption scandal known as Calciopoli. Then the club received a severe punishment. The Italian Football Federation stripped Juve of their last two titles and relegated them to Serie B.

“Bianconeri” repeatedly tried to appeal this decision, but nothing came of it. Now there is a new lawsuit to accept Inter Milan. On October 24, a court session will be held, where the "Juventus" is trying to prove that the “Nerazzurri” also violated the rules in the 2005-2006 season.

Juve is demanding 440 million euros in compensation. In their opinion, Inter was not just punished, but also received the Scudetto in the offices.

All that at the end of July, the “bianconeri” was suspended from the European Cups in the 2023-2024 season due to financial fraud, in addition, they received a fine of 20 million euros. Also, last season Serie A took ten points from Juventus.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Juventus Serie A Italy
