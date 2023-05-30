Juventus could buy Chelsea winger

Turin's Juventus is showing interest in winger Christian Pulisic from London's Chelsea and the United States national team, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The "Bianconeri" are willing to sell Pulisic but are seeking a fee of 20 million euros. Juventus is prepared to pay that amount, but the American player would have to accept a reduction in his salary. Currently, he earns nine million euros per year.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Pulisic has played 30 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

