Real Madrid does not want to buy a Shakhtar player

Real Madrid has not yet decided what to do with the Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias on loan from Shakhtar.

Due to the war in Ukraine, Tobias went to the Spanish club on loan, where he was able to leave good impressions of his game.

The Brazilian's contract stipulated the possibility of a buyout for more than $10 million, but youth team mentor Raul considers it too much money.

The specialist plans to extend the lease to see the player progress for another year.

This season, the Shakhtar player has played 40 games and made 5 goal assists for Castilla.