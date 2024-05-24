RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Juventus are planning a significant squad purge in the summer

Juventus are planning a significant squad purge in the summer

Football news Yesterday, 10:40
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Juventus are planning a significant squad purge in the summer Juventus are planning a significant squad purge in the summer

The summer at Juventus Turin will be a time of big changes. Already sacked head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and along with him a pleiad of players will be pointed at the door.

So, according to Tuttosport, the total number of players who will leave Turin is at least six. All this is to give presumptive new head coach Thiago Motta a manoeuvre to build a new squad, as money will be needed to do so.

They will say goodbye to midfielder Filip Kostic and striker Moise Keane. The first one is ready to be released for the sum of around 8-10 million euros, the other one costs a bit more - about 15-20 million euros.

They are also ready to say goodbye to defender Dean Husen, but for him they will ask for much more. Roma, where he is currently playing on loan, expect to extend the rental agreement, but Juventus are set only to sell for at least 30 million.

They also intend to sell midfielder Matias Soule, Arthur and Caio Jorge.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news 23 may 2024, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:36 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:22 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Yesterday, 17:18 Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 14:21 FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024