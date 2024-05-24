Juventus are planning a significant squad purge in the summer

The summer at Juventus Turin will be a time of big changes. Already sacked head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and along with him a pleiad of players will be pointed at the door.

So, according to Tuttosport, the total number of players who will leave Turin is at least six. All this is to give presumptive new head coach Thiago Motta a manoeuvre to build a new squad, as money will be needed to do so.

They will say goodbye to midfielder Filip Kostic and striker Moise Keane. The first one is ready to be released for the sum of around 8-10 million euros, the other one costs a bit more - about 15-20 million euros.

They are also ready to say goodbye to defender Dean Husen, but for him they will ask for much more. Roma, where he is currently playing on loan, expect to extend the rental agreement, but Juventus are set only to sell for at least 30 million.

They also intend to sell midfielder Matias Soule, Arthur and Caio Jorge.