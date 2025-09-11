"Just stand still for a second." Neville offers advice to Wirtz amid tough start at Liverpool
In his opening matches for Liverpool, new signing Florian Wirtz has struggled to make a strong impression. Yet, league legends are refraining from harsh criticism of the German, instead offering advice on what he needs to adjust.
Details: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Wirtz is overloaded with activity on the pitch, and suggests that he should ease off a bit—then the breakthrough moments will follow.
Quote: "I think he's a bit too predictable. He's had two tough games. It's hard for anyone to find space against Arsenal. And against Newcastle, he probably felt like a hurricane had hit him. I'm sure when they got back from St James' Park that night, Wirtz must have thought: 'Damn, this is the Premier League.'
But I watched him very closely. Sometimes you hear coaches use the phrase, and sometimes they talk about a player: 'He's always on the move.' And I look at Wirtz, and he really is always moving. And I think: 'Just stand still for a second!'" Neville said on his Gary Neville Podcast.