RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Just stand still for a second." Neville offers advice to Wirtz amid tough start at Liverpool

"Just stand still for a second." Neville offers advice to Wirtz amid tough start at Liverpool

He knows the remedy for the German.
Football news Today, 05:14
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Florian Wirtz. Getty Images

In his opening matches for Liverpool, new signing Florian Wirtz has struggled to make a strong impression. Yet, league legends are refraining from harsh criticism of the German, instead offering advice on what he needs to adjust.

Details: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Wirtz is overloaded with activity on the pitch, and suggests that he should ease off a bit—then the breakthrough moments will follow.

Quote: "I think he's a bit too predictable. He's had two tough games. It's hard for anyone to find space against Arsenal. And against Newcastle, he probably felt like a hurricane had hit him. I'm sure when they got back from St James' Park that night, Wirtz must have thought: 'Damn, this is the Premier League.'

But I watched him very closely. Sometimes you hear coaches use the phrase, and sometimes they talk about a player: 'He's always on the move.' And I look at Wirtz, and he really is always moving. And I think: 'Just stand still for a second!'" Neville said on his Gary Neville Podcast.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Konaté Transfer news Yesterday, 13:17 Konaté refuses to extend Liverpool contract in pursuit of Real Madrid move
Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe are the best in EA Sports FC Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:59 EA Sports FC reveals the 26 best footballers in the world. Mbappé and Salah top the list
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:32 Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool
Alexander Isak Football news 09 sep 2025, 04:36 Will have to wait. Isak's Liverpool starting XI debut may be delayed significantly
Football news 08 sep 2025, 08:13 Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in winter
Кьеза Transfer news 07 sep 2025, 10:31 Federico Chiesa could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores