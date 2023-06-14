Journalist named the reason for firing Shakhtar coach

Soccer journalist Igor Tsyganyk revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Igor Iovichevich from Shakhtar.

According to him, the reason for the dismissal were scandals at the end of the championship related to the discrediting of competitors.

"So far there is no official information about the dismissal, but negotiations on the legal processes are already underway. Jovicevic's dismissal was unexpected for me. It seems to me that this specialist will have difficulties in finding a new job in Ukraine.

"Shakhtar showed cynicism and pragmatism by firing Jovicevic, who won the championship," he said.