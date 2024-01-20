RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Jordan missed out on victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup. There will be no early exit

Jordan missed out on victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup. There will be no early exit

Football news Today, 09:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jordan missed out on victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup. There will be no early exit Photo: AFC account in X/Author unknown

The first match of the latest matchday in the Asian Cup took place.

In the E group, a match unfolded between Jordan and South Korea. In case of victory, either team would secure an early ticket to the playoff stage.

Representatives of South Korea were considered clear favorites in the match and managed to open the scoring as early as the ninth minute. Jordanian Al-Faisaly Amman midfielder Ehsan Haddad committed a foul in his penalty area, providing Tottenham striker Son Heung-Min with the opportunity to score the first goal of the tournament.

However, players from the Middle East had no intention of giving up, and by the 37th minute, the score was leveled, albeit not thanks to the Jordanians themselves. Al-Ain midfielder from the UAE, Park Yong-Woo, scored an own goal. After that, just before the end of the first half, Al-Ahli Doha's striker Yazan Abdallah Al-Naymat managed to put his team ahead.

In the second half, both coaches made numerous substitutions, but the score remained unchanged. Only in added time did a Jordanian player manage to score another goal. However, it was an own goal. Al-Shurtah defender Yazan Abo Alarab redirected the ball into his own net, setting the final score in the match at 2-2.

Asian Cup
Group E
Matchday 2
Jordan - South Korea 2:2
Goals: 9’ Son Heung-Min, 90+1’ Yazan Abo Alarab (own goal) - 37’ Park Yong-Woo (own goal), 45+6‘ Yazan Abdallah Al-Naymat

Due to the draw, neither team secured an early ticket and provided, albeit minimal, a chance for Bahrain and Malaysia.

Related teams and leagues
Jordan South Korea Asian Cup
Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 13:28 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:58 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024