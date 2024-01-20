Jordan missed out on victory over South Korea in the Asian Cup. There will be no early exit

The first match of the latest matchday in the Asian Cup took place.

In the E group, a match unfolded between Jordan and South Korea. In case of victory, either team would secure an early ticket to the playoff stage.

Representatives of South Korea were considered clear favorites in the match and managed to open the scoring as early as the ninth minute. Jordanian Al-Faisaly Amman midfielder Ehsan Haddad committed a foul in his penalty area, providing Tottenham striker Son Heung-Min with the opportunity to score the first goal of the tournament.

However, players from the Middle East had no intention of giving up, and by the 37th minute, the score was leveled, albeit not thanks to the Jordanians themselves. Al-Ain midfielder from the UAE, Park Yong-Woo, scored an own goal. After that, just before the end of the first half, Al-Ahli Doha's striker Yazan Abdallah Al-Naymat managed to put his team ahead.

In the second half, both coaches made numerous substitutions, but the score remained unchanged. Only in added time did a Jordanian player manage to score another goal. However, it was an own goal. Al-Shurtah defender Yazan Abo Alarab redirected the ball into his own net, setting the final score in the match at 2-2.

Asian Cup

Group E

Matchday 2

Jordan - South Korea 2:2

Goals: 9’ Son Heung-Min, 90+1’ Yazan Abo Alarab (own goal) - 37’ Park Yong-Woo (own goal), 45+6‘ Yazan Abdallah Al-Naymat

FT | 🇯🇴 Jordan 2️⃣-2️⃣ Korea Republic 🇰🇷



🤝 The points are shared after a thrilling encounter in Group E!#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #JORvKOR pic.twitter.com/UuMed9ZPQa — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 20, 2024

Due to the draw, neither team secured an early ticket and provided, albeit minimal, a chance for Bahrain and Malaysia.