The first teams are known. Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023

The Asian Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Currently, teams are playing matches in the second round, and some have already secured their places in the knockout stage.

The tournament features 24 national teams. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the Round of 16. At present, four teams have guaranteed their spots in the knockout stage, making them unavailable for opponents finishing third or fourth in their respective groups.

The list of teams advancing to the knockout stage is as follows:

Qatar Australia Iran Iraq

The Asian Cup started on January 12, and group stage matches will continue until January 25. The Round of 16 matches will commence on January 28, with the final matches scheduled for January 31.

The quarterfinals will take place on February 2 and 3, followed by the semifinals on February 6 and 7. The match for the title of Asian champion is set for February 10 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

It's worth noting that Qatar is the defending champion of the tournament.