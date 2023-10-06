RU RU NG NG
Jerome Boateng will not return to Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 16:42
Central defender Jerome Boateng will not return to Bayern Munich due to potential protests from fans, according to Goal.

Representatives of Bayern have confirmed that Jerome Boateng will not return to the Munich team. Boateng, who is a free agent, trained with Bayern for an entire week amid rumors of a possible return due to central defensive problems in Tuchel's team.

The club faced criticism for attempting to re-sign the player, even though Boateng is currently involved in a legal case related to domestic violence. Fans even threatened not to attend Bayern's match against Freiburg if the Munich side did not terminate negotiations with the German defender by Saturday evening.

Jerome Boateng played for Bayern Munich from 2011 to 2021. During his time with the club, he appeared in 363 matches, scoring 10 goals, and providing 25 assists. He also earned 76 caps for the German national team, scoring one goal.

Bayern also stated that central defenders Kim Min-Jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Matthijs de Ligt will return soon. However, this is expected to happen after the international break.

