Jadon Sancho was banned from using the facilities at Manchester United's base Photo: https://www.mirror.co.uk/

The Manchester United manager has not changed his stance on Jadon Sancho and has been banned from the club's premises, the Mirror reports.

Erik Ten Hag said after the match with Arsenal that Sancho is not working well in training. To which the English winger replied that he was made a scapegoat. After that, the football player refused to apologize to the head coach and was excluded from the team.

All this time, Sancho was training with Manchester United's academy, however, as it became known, he was banned from visiting the premises of the club's base. This includes the state-of-the-art canteens used by the first-team stars, with Sancho forced to eat with the academy players following his spectacular spat with Ten Hog.

It is reported that the winger is not satisfied with this development of events. However, he still does not want to apologize to Ten Hag. Sources say that the situation between the player and the coach has reached an impasse and will not be resolved until Sancho apologizes.

By the way, Jadon Sancho unexpectedly deleted his Instagram account.

