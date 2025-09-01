RU RU ES ES FR FR
Jadon Sancho moves to Aston Villa on loan

Another loan spell for the player.
Football news Today, 05:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Jadon Sancho never managed to unlock his full potential at Manchester United and is heading out on loan to another club once again.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the English winger will continue his career at Aston Villa. The loan agreement is set for one season.

For the record, Real Betis has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the permanent transfer of Antony. The deal is worth 25 million euros, but the Red Devils will retain a 50% sell-on clause.

Reminder: The Red Devils are in contact with Aston Villa regarding a potential transfer of Emiliano Martínez. According to sources, Manchester United are looking to safeguard their options.

The Mancunians are also pushing to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, having tabled a 20 million euro offer plus bonuses.

