It's not time yet. In Barcelona told how they see Messi's return

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu spoke with reporters about the possible return of Lionel Messi to the Catalan club.

In particular, he said that the Argentine could return to Barça at the end of his career or to play a farewell match in the team’s jersey.

"We want to give Messi his due when the circumstances are right. He deserves it and we look forward to when we can do it. Everything else is just speculation that we will not talk about," Romeu said, as quoted by Barca Universal.

Lionel Messi now plays for the American Inter Miami, which he joined during the summer transfer window as a free agent.

The agreement between the captain of the Argentina national team and the representative of the US Championship runs until December 2025. This season, the footballer has taken part in 13 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists. He missed his team's last matches due to injury.