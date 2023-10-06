RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi could return to Europe soon

Messi could return to Europe soon

Football news Today, 00:57
Kenley Ward
Footballers of the American club Inter Miami can be sent on short-term loan to Europe.

As Inter Miami FC Hub writes on social networks, this option is possible if the team is unable to make it to the playoffs of the regular MLS championship.

Thus, the leader and captain of the team, Lionel Messi, may be part of a European club.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami is valid until December 2025, and the parties signed it last summer.

This season, the footballer managed to become a key player in the team. He took part in 12 matches in various tournaments, where he scored 11 goals and made five assists. The Argentine missed the last four matches due to injury.

Before moving to the United States, Messi spent two seasons with Parisian PSG, and before that he played for the Catalan Barcelona. The Spaniards wanted to bring back their legend last summer, but were unable to offer him decent contract terms.

