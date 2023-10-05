Inter Miami's player Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards, as reported by Goаl.

According to the information, the Argentine forward is a candidate for the Rookie of the Season and Most Valuable Player awards, despite not playing many matches in MLS.

This summer, Lionel Messi made the high-profile move from PSG to Inter Miami, attracting attention from the football world. He was officially presented as a player on July 15, 2023. Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a two-season contract until the summer of 2025.

On July 22, 2023, Messi made his debut for the team in a League Cup match in Florida, coming on as a substitute. Prior to that, his new team had not won a game in six consecutive matches, and it was Messi's goal that broke the streak.

Additionally, Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the League Cup title. In his short time with the new club, the Argentine forward scored 11 goals and provided six assists.