RU RU NG NG
Main News Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards

Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards

Football news Today, 16:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/

Inter Miami's player Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards, as reported by Goаl.

According to the information, the Argentine forward is a candidate for the Rookie of the Season and Most Valuable Player awards, despite not playing many matches in MLS.

This summer, Lionel Messi made the high-profile move from PSG to Inter Miami, attracting attention from the football world. He was officially presented as a player on July 15, 2023. Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a two-season contract until the summer of 2025.

On July 22, 2023, Messi made his debut for the team in a League Cup match in Florida, coming on as a substitute. Prior to that, his new team had not won a game in six consecutive matches, and it was Messi's goal that broke the streak.

Additionally, Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win the League Cup title. In his short time with the new club, the Argentine forward scored 11 goals and provided six assists.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Today, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Today, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Today, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:54 Group E and G. Liverpool gets a narrow victory, Roma crushes the opponent Football news Today, 16:38 Valencia accused Vinicius of lying Football news Today, 16:23 Lionel Messi has been nominated for two MLS awards Football news Today, 16:00 Morocco wants to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup Final, which will be held in Spain Football news Today, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Today, 14:48 Away Victories: Atalanta beats Sporting, West Ham overcomes Freiburg Football news Today, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Today, 14:13 Mbappe made just four touches in Newcastle's penalty area Football news Today, 13:41 The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best player and coach Football news Today, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Sport Predictions
Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023