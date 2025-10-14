ES ES FR FR
It's much more complicated! Marquinhos will be out for longer than expected

PSG will be without their key defender for at least two more matches.
Football news Today, 06:14
Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images

The doctors' predictions turned out to be inaccurate.

Details: According to L'Equipe, 31-year-old PSG captain Marquinhos from Brazil will be sidelined due to injury for longer than initially expected.

So far, Marquinhos has already missed three matches for his team—against Auxerre, Barcelona, and Lille—and as the source claims, the PSG center-back will be unable to help his team for at least two more games: against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 and Bayer in the Champions League.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG have enjoyed a strong start to the league campaign, collecting 16 points from their first seven matches and currently topping the table. In the Champions League, PSG have secured six points from six and sit third in their group.

Marquinhos suffered a left quadriceps injury during the match against Marseille, after which doctors predicted he would return before the Champions League clash with Bayer. However, the situation has proven to be more complicated.

