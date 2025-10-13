Prediction on game Mozambique Total over 2 Odds: 1.95 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 14, Somalia will play as the nominal host against Mozambique. The match kicks off at 18:00 CET, and here’s my prediction for this encounter.

Somalia vs Mozambique: Match Preview

Somalia no longer has any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. After nine rounds, they have collected just one point and sit bottom of the table. Across those nine matches, Somalia has scored only three goals while conceding 19. Their only point came from a 0–0 draw against Guinea. Moreover, they haven’t found the net in their last five games — their most recent goal dates back to June 2024.

Mozambique, in contrast, still have a glimmer of hope for a playoff spot in the World Cup qualifiers. After nine rounds, they’ve earned 15 points and currently occupy third place in the group. Theoretically, Mozambique can still make the playoffs — they need to beat Somalia convincingly and by a wide margin. Uganda, meanwhile, travel to face Algeria, and the Algerians must win to keep Mozambique’s hopes alive.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Somalia last won a match in December 2019 and have not celebrated victory since.

Mozambique have won just once in their last six matches.

Somalia’s last home victory came against Zimbabwe in 2019.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Mozambique defeated Somalia 2–1.

Probable Lineups

Somalia: Mohamud Jama; Faisal, M. Omar, Gigli, Abdulle; A. Omar, Sharif; Bwana, Suleiman, Abdullahi; Musse

Mozambique: Ernan; Langa, Mandava, Nene, Diogo Calila; Amade, Witi; Mexer, Pepo, Catamo; Bangal

Prediction

Mozambique enter this match as clear favourites and will be pushing hard for a win — they have everything to play for. Given the stakes and Somalia’s poor form, the visitors should prevail. Recommended bet: Mozambique’s individual total over 2 goals.