It turned out to be untrue. Chelsea not interested in Milan winger Leão

Chelsea continues to search for squad reinforcements and plans to be active in the transfer market. One of the positions the club wants to strengthen is the attacking flank.

Details: Initially, it was reported that the Blues were considering Milan's Rafael Leão. However, as it turned out, this is not true. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea has no interest in the Portuguese winger and is not considering him as a signing target.

Previously, we reported that the London club identified positions they plan to strengthen. Several players have also been named as potential transfer targets.

Incidentally, both giants — Real Madrid and Liverpool — have dropped out of the race for Bournemouth's young center-back. Currently, Chelsea is considered the front-runner to sign Gyökeres.

Reminder: In the spring of 2022, Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to new owners for 2.5 billion pounds. Since then, he has remained silent about the situation. However, he will soon reveal the details.