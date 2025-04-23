A busy summer. Chelsea reveals target positions for strengthening

Chelsea has been spending a lot on transfers in recent years, and they are ready to continue this trend with potential activity next summer.

Details: Sky Sports reports that the London team has identified the positions they want to strengthen. Several players have also been named as potential transfer targets. Chelsea is looking to bolster its squad with a forward, a winger, and a central defender.

Regarding forwards, the Blues are considering: Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Jonathan David, and Victor Osimhen.

Interestingly, both giants — Real Madrid and Liverpool — have dropped out of the race for Bournemouth's young centre-back. Chelsea is now considered the frontrunner to sign Guisen.

Reminder: In the spring of 2022, Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to new owners for 2.5 billion pounds. Since then, he has remained silent about the situation. However, he will soon reveal the details.