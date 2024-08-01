It is known whether Bayern can let their winger go to Arsenal

There have been recent reports that Bayern winger Leroy Sané could move to Arsenal in London. But it turns out to be more complicated than that.

According to 90min, they intend to do the same with Sane as with another troubled player - Alfonso Davies: try to extend his contract, and if that fails - just keep him until the end of the current deal.

Despite the difficult situation with his contract, Bayern are in no hurry to say goodbye to him. Arsenal are aware of this, and no concrete steps have been taken to invite Sane. "The Canaries" are concentrating on other targets, such as Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

If Mikel Arteta were to look for a winger, they are expected to pick an option who will not immediately become a starting line-up player.