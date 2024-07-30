Bayern's situation with Sane is being monitored by an English top club

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has a year left on his contract with the Munich club, and it is still not clear what the decision on his future will be. One top club is keeping an eye on what is going on around the player.

That club, as reported by Sky Sports, is Arsenal London. Despite the fact that, according to media reports, the 28-year-old winger can extend his contract with Bayern, Mikel Arteta would like to see him in his squad.

It is added that the Arsenal manager has a good relationship with the player. They built up during their co-operation at Manchester City, when Sane played there and Arteta was a member of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff.

The player himself recently spoke quite complementarily about his former manager in an interview, saying that thanks to his ideas he began to develop quickly, and he himself still adheres to them.

We will remind, earlier the Gunners formalised the transfer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.