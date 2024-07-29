OFFICIAL. Riccardo Calaffori - Arsenal player

Arsenal has finally completed one of the most anticipated transfers of this summer in English football.

Today, the Gunners officially announced the signing of versatile defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Arsenal paid €45 million plus bonuses for the Italian international. Calafiori has signed a five-year contract with the London club.

The 22-year-old footballer has already flown to the United States and joined the rest of the Arsenal squad.

Last season, Calafiori played as a central defender for Bologna, although his natural position is left-back, which is where Mikel Arteta is expected to utilize him.

To recap, Bologna finished fifth in Serie A in the 2023/24 season, earning a sensational spot in the Champions League. However, this summer, in addition to losing Calafiori, they also saw the departure of head coach Thiago Motta and top scorer Joshua Zirkzee.

Calafiori played 30 matches, scored 5 goals, and made 2 assists last season. He was also a key player for the Italian national team at Euro 2024.