It didn't work out! Official: Stefano Pioli dismissed as Fiorentina head coach

Pioli spent just four months with the Viola.

Disastrous results left Fiorentina’s management with no choice.

Details: Today, the official Fiorentina page on social network X announced that 60-year-old Italian coach Stefano Pioli has been dismissed from his role as the club’s head coach.

Pioli was appointed as the Viola’s manager in July this year, but in his four months at the helm, he managed to secure just 4 wins in 14 matches.

The final straw for the board was a 10-match winless streak, which saw Fiorentina drop to the bottom of Serie A.

This was Pioli’s second stint at Fiorentina, with his first spell from 2017 to 2019 proving far more successful than the current one.

Technical leadership of the first team has been temporarily handed to Daniele Galloppa, who will remain in charge until a new head coach is appointed.

