It seems the time for change has come.

Fiorentina played their home fixture of Serie A’s tenth round against Lecce and suffered a shocking 0–1 defeat. Following this result, the club’s management is reportedly considering major changes.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina are seriously weighing the possibility of dismissing head coach Stefano Pioli. In ten Serie A rounds, La Viola have failed to record a single victory. The team currently sits 19th in the standings with just four points from ten matches.

The 39-year-old Fiorentina striker Edin Džeko set a new milestone, becoming the oldest goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Europa Conference League. This season, the veteran forward has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring two goals.

Reminder: Genoa have already dismissed their head coach, and the club’s shortlist reportedly includes Raffaele Palladino, Paolo Vanoli, Luca Gotti, and Daniele De Rossi. The latter remains without a team since parting ways with Roma at the start of the 2024/25 season.