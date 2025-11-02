ES ES FR FR
De Rossi set for a comeback? Roma legend among candidates for Genoa head coach role

De Rossi's profile sparks particular interest from the Griffins' management
Roma legend Daniele De Rossi is being considered as one of the candidates for the position of Genoa head coach following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira. The Frenchman was relieved of his duties on Saturday after a disastrous start to the season, which saw the team anchored at the bottom of Serie A with just three points and not a single victory from nine matches.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Genoa’s shortlist includes Raffaele Palladino, Paolo Vanoli, Luca Gotti, and Daniele De Rossi. The latter remains without a club after leaving Roma at the start of the 2024/25 season, having managed only four matches at the helm.

Until a new manager is appointed, Roberto Murgita and Domenico Criscito will temporarily lead the Griffins into their next match against Sassuolo. The club has not ruled out the possibility that, should they impress, they could be entrusted with the role on a permanent basis. However, De Rossi’s profile is generating particular excitement within the club’s hierarchy—as a young, ambitious manager with a strong reputation in Italian football.

