It didn't work out. Douglas Luiz goes on strike at Juventus

Juventus will fine the Brazilian midfielder.

Details: According to ilBiancoNero, 27-year-old Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz deliberately skipped the first training session of the team's summer camp.

Reports suggest that Douglas made his intentions to leave the Bianconeri this summer crystal clear with his actions. The club is deeply concerned about the Brazilian's behavior and has already informed him that he will face a strict system of fines. If he does not change his attitude towards the team, the management will have no choice but to draw a line under his Juventus career.

Douglas Luiz joined Juventus last year from Aston Villa for €51 million, but his impact at the new club has been underwhelming, to say the least: he made 27 appearances for Juve last season without registering a single goal or assist.

His current contract with Juventus runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Here we go! Francisco Conceição has arrived in Turin to sign a contract with Juventus