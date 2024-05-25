RU RU
Football news Today, 02:13
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
It became known how much it will cost Manchester United to fire Erik ten Hag Photo: x.com/utd_dexx / Author unknown

Today marks the final match of the football season in England. In the FA Cup final, Manchester City will face Manchester United.

Previously, we reported that the Red Devils' management decided to dismiss head coach Erik ten Hag regardless of the outcome of the upcoming match. It has now been revealed how much the club will need to pay the Dutch specialist.

Ten Hag has completed two of the three years stipulated in his contract, and according to The Sun, he will receive £9 million from Manchester United. This amount is specified in his contract with the club.

This sum may change depending on whether Manchester United qualifies for the Champions League based on today's match results. If the Red Devils win, they will secure a spot in Europe's most prestigious club tournament. If United loses, ten Hag's compensation will decrease to £6.75 million, which could serve as a basis for renegotiating his salary, according to ESPN.

The FA Cup final will be held today. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when you can watch this match.

