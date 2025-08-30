RU RU ES ES FR FR
Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management

The Dutch coach may lose his job
Football news Today, 09:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Tension is mounting in Leverkusen even before the second round of the Bundesliga, where on August 30 the team is set to face Werder. A poor result in Bremen could spark serious discussions about Erik ten Hag's future during the upcoming international break.

According to Bild, Bayer has no intention of giving the coach time to find his footing: last season's runners-up are expected to deliver results immediately.

Experts believe Bayer's squad is strong enough to challenge for the title. Now, the Dutchman's fate largely hinges on the match against Werder: a win will bring calm, while a loss will raise questions about his future.

Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
