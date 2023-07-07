Inter want to buy another goalkeeper besides Trubin

Milan's Inter is reportedly expressing interest in Yann Sommer, the goalkeeper from Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

The Italian club is said to be considering the possibility of acquiring the 34-year-old Swiss shot-stopper during the upcoming summer transfer window. Sommer could potentially be brought in by Inter as a replacement for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is nearing a move to Manchester United.

In addition, Inter is also rumored to be interested in signing Anatolii Trubin, the goalkeeper from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

Sommer has been with Bayern Munich since January 2023, having previously played for Borussia Monchengladbach. The transfer fee for his move to Bayern amounted to €9 million. In the previous season, he appeared in 25 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, conceding 31 goals. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Having represented Switzerland since 2011, Sommer has accumulated 83 caps for the national team, conceding 80 goals.

It should be noted that Inter finished in third place in the Serie A standings last season, securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League.