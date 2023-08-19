Inter offer €35m for Bayern star

Milan's "Inter" has initiated negotiations for the transfer of the defender from Bayern Munich and the French national team, Benjamin Pavard, according to journalist Florian Plettberg's Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has offered 35 million euros for the player. This amount already includes bonuses for the Frenchman's successful performances. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern Munich wants to receive 40-50 million euros for Pavard. The player is also of interest to "Manchester United".

The 27-year-old Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the Munich club from "Stuttgart". The transfer fee was 35 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches for the Munich club in all competitions, scored 12 goals, and provided 12 assists. With Bayern Munich, Pavard became the German champion four times in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He also won the DFB-Pokal in the 2019/2020 season, the DFL-Supercup in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the French national team, scored three goals, and provided three assists. He was a champion in the 2018 World Cup and a winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.