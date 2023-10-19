RU RU NG NG
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat

Football news Today, 00:25
Kenley Ward
On the night of October 19, a match of the MLS regular season took place between Inter Miami and Charlotte.

The meeting was a bitter struggle and ended with a score of 2:2.

It is noteworthy that the leader and captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, did not take part in the match again. He was not included in the application for the game, since he is at the disposal of the Argentina national team, with which he is playing qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.

The first goal of the match was scored by the Charlotte team in the 45th minute, scored by Argentine striker Enzo Copetti. Even before the whistle for the break, Inter Miami equalized the score, the goal was scored by Nicholas Stefanelli.

Vargas put Charlotte ahead in the 52nd minute, and forward Robbie Robinson saved the team from defeat in the 84th minute.

This was Inter Miami's last home game of the season. The team will definitely not rise above 14th place in the Western Conference.

In the last match of the season, Inter Miami will again play against Charlotte, but this time away. The game will take place on October 22.

