RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure

Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure

Football news Today, 05:38
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure

Last night, Inter Miami suffered a defeat against Cincinnati in an MLS match (0:1), and Messi's club lost all hopes of making it to the playoff finals. The club had a record run for itself, with only four losses in twenty matches since the legendary Argentine joined the team. Cincinnati secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference of MLS and avenged Inter Miami for their loss in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

At present, "the Herons" occupy the fourteenth position in the Eastern Conference of MLS with 33 points, and they are seven points behind the playoff zone with only two matches remaining in the tournament. It becomes evident that Inter Miami has no chance of making it to the final series.

Club football for the players, including Messi, will come to an end after the two recent MLS matches on October 18th and 21st, until February when the new football season begins in the United States. During this period, the players will represent their national teams and may participate in friendly matches.

In light of the news about Inter Miami's failure to reach the final series, there have been discussions about the possibility of Messi being loaned to one of the European clubs since he won't have sufficient playing time. The Inter Miami coach responded, saying,

"Is he going to have fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona. Besides that, I don't know anything else."

It's worth noting that Barcelona had intrigued their fans with some images on social media recently.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news 06 oct 2023, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:17 Barnsley club bus catches fire on route home Football news Today, 07:45 The French national team has updated its application, adding Giroud to the list of goalkeepers Football news Today, 07:29 Eight years ago on this day, Jürgen Klopp assumed the role of the head coach of Liverpool Football news Today, 07:12 “I want to continue playing here my whole life.” Vinicius is ready to play for Real until the end Football news Today, 06:44 Roma have already found a replacement for Jose Mourinho Football news Today, 06:06 Saka and Martinelli can strengthen Arsenal in today's match against Manchester City Football news Today, 05:38 Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure Football news Today, 05:01 Crystal Palace manager listed as Premier League record holder Football news Today, 04:32 Zinchenko supported Israel, but received insults and threats in response Football news Today, 04:22 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023