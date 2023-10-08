Inter Miami have lost their MLS playoff chances. Coach responds to rumours of Messi's departure

Last night, Inter Miami suffered a defeat against Cincinnati in an MLS match (0:1), and Messi's club lost all hopes of making it to the playoff finals. The club had a record run for itself, with only four losses in twenty matches since the legendary Argentine joined the team. Cincinnati secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference of MLS and avenged Inter Miami for their loss in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

At present, "the Herons" occupy the fourteenth position in the Eastern Conference of MLS with 33 points, and they are seven points behind the playoff zone with only two matches remaining in the tournament. It becomes evident that Inter Miami has no chance of making it to the final series.

Club football for the players, including Messi, will come to an end after the two recent MLS matches on October 18th and 21st, until February when the new football season begins in the United States. During this period, the players will represent their national teams and may participate in friendly matches.

In light of the news about Inter Miami's failure to reach the final series, there have been discussions about the possibility of Messi being loaned to one of the European clubs since he won't have sufficient playing time. The Inter Miami coach responded, saying,

"Is he going to have fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona. Besides that, I don't know anything else."

It's worth noting that Barcelona had intrigued their fans with some images on social media recently.