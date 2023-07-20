Inter close to signing Bayern goalkeeper

Goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team, Yann Sommer, is reportedly close to a transfer to Inter Milan, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club may finalize the deal for the Swiss goalkeeper within the next 48 hours. The clubs are in negotiations that are nearing completion. Bayern Munich wants to receive six million euros for the goalkeeper, while Inter Milan is offering four million euros. It is expected that the clubs will reach a compromise.

The 34-year-old Sommer has been playing for Bayern Munich since January 2023. He joined the Munich club from Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee of nine million euros. He has played a total of 25 matches for Bayern Munich, conceding 31 goals. Sommer's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He won the German championship with Bayern Munich in the previous season. Previously, he also played for Basel, Vaduz, and Grasshopper.

Sommer has been representing the Swiss national team since 2011. He has participated in 83 matches for the Swiss side, conceding 80 goals.