Inter announce signing of Bayern goalkeeper

Football news Today, 00:50
Inter announce signing of Bayern goalkeeper Photo: Inter website / Author unknown

The press office of Milan's Inter has officially announced on their website the signing of goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team.

The Italian club paid €6.75 million for the player. The goalkeeper has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

It was previously reported that Sommer decided to move to Inter due to concerns about losing his place in Bayern Munich's starting lineup after the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Yann Sommer, a 34-year-old goalkeeper, played for Bayern Munich from January 2023. He joined the Munich club from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee amounted to €9 million. He played a total of 25 matches for Bayern Munich and conceded 31 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He became a German champion with the Munich club in the previous season. Previously, he also played for Basel, Vaduz, and Grasshopper.

Sommer has been playing for the Swiss national team since 2011. He has played a total of 83 matches for the Swiss national team and conceded 80 goals.

