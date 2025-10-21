Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches

Fantastic form.

Manchester City traveled to Villarreal for their third-round UEFA Champions League match, and right from the start, Haaland extended his streak.

Details: In the 17th minute, the Norwegian capitalized on a pass from Rico Lewis to open the scoring. This marks Haaland’s 12th consecutive match with a goal. Overall, in 14 matches this season, the striker has scored 24 goals and provided three assists.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Erling Haaland has now scored in 12 consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/iYFDT4TqPs — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 21, 2025

It was also reported that Manchester City hosted Everton in the eighth round of the Premier League. Interestingly, this match marked Pep Guardiola’s 350th Premier League game at 54 years old, all of which he has managed with Manchester City.

