Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches

Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches

Fantastic form.
Football news Today, 15:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Manchester City traveled to Villarreal for their third-round UEFA Champions League match, and right from the start, Haaland extended his streak.

Details: In the 17th minute, the Norwegian capitalized on a pass from Rico Lewis to open the scoring. This marks Haaland’s 12th consecutive match with a goal. Overall, in 14 matches this season, the striker has scored 24 goals and provided three assists.

It was also reported that Manchester City hosted Everton in the eighth round of the Premier League. Interestingly, this match marked Pep Guardiola’s 350th Premier League game at 54 years old, all of which he has managed with Manchester City.

Reminder: Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and thrashed the Greek side 6-1. The team had not scored so many goals against an opponent in a long time.

