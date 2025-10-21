Barcelona Scores Six Goals in a Champions League Match for the First Time Since 2017

The streak continues.

Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and thrashed the Greek side 6-1. The team had not scored so many goals against an opponent in a long time.

Details: According to Opta, this is the first time since 2017 that the Catalan giants have scored six goals in a single UEFA Champions League match.

The last time it happened was in the Round of 16 against PSG, when Barcelona staged the famous "remontada," defeated the French side 6-1, and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Lamine Yamal once again etched his name into Champions League history, becoming the second youngest player to convert a penalty. He achieved this feat in the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, scoring Barcelona’s third goal of the match.

Reminder: In the third-round Champions League clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona achieved a rare and historic milestone.