Injury epidemic at Chelsea: Fofana sidelined for two weeks due to concussion

Problems mount for Maresca.

Chelsea's recent fixtures have been nothing short of costly in terms of injuries. In the clash against Manchester United, Cole Palmer suffered an injury that will keep him out for two to three weeks. The next Carabao Cup match against Lincoln City also brought more trouble for the Blues.

Details: As reported by Daily Mail editor Kieran Gill, Wesley Fofana sustained a suspected concussion during the cup tie, meaning, under current protocols, he must be sidelined for 12 days. As a result, the defender will not be available to help Enzo Maresca in the Champions League fixture against Benfica, nor in the Premier League games against Brighton and Liverpool.

Reminder: Benoît Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are close to returning from the treatment room, but they are unlikely to be ready for the match against the Seagulls. Meanwhile, Liam Delap and Dario Essugo remain long-term absentees, with their recovery still some way off.