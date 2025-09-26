Chelsea suffers a major blow. Cole Palmer sidelined for three weeks

Chelsea's attack may face challenges in Palmer's absence.

Enzo Maresca has decided to rest his team's key player.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, citing Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca, the Blues' attacking leader, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, will be out for around three weeks due to injury.

In the match against Manchester United, Cole Palmer was substituted in the 21st minute, and it was later revealed he had picked up an injury, after which he underwent medical tests. Consequently, Chelsea's coaching staff decided not to risk Palmer's health and to rest him until he is fully recovered:

"We decided to protect Cole a little bit, so his condition wouldn't get worse. We decided to give him a rest for the next 2-3 weeks until the international break, just to see if with that rest he can recover to 100%." - said Enzo Maresca.

This means Palmer will miss the Premier League clash against Brighton as well as the Champions League fixture versus Benfica.

