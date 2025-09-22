RU RU ES ES FR FR
More Trouble? Cole Palmer Set for Medical Examination

A possible injury concern.
Football news Today, 06:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In their previous match, Chelsea suffered a 2–1 defeat to Manchester United, but that wasn’t the only bad news—Cole Palmer picked up an injury and now faces medical tests.

Details: The London side’s head coach confirmed that the player’s condition needs to be assessed. Palmer had put in great effort just to feature in the last game.

Quote: “We need to evaluate Cole Palmer. He already gave everything to try and play in the last match. He wants to be out there to help his teammates in games like this. It’s more of a day-by-day, week-by-week, game-by-game situation to see how he progresses,” said Enzo Maresca.

Reminder: The start of the clash against Manchester United turned into a nightmare for Chelsea. From the opening minutes, the game slipped away from Maresca’s side as they lost their first-choice goalkeeper to a red card. The manager was left with no option but to make urgent adjustments and multiple substitutions right away.

