In top shape. Erling Haaland showcases his work at Manchester City team training

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is proving he's back to full fitness after his injury setback. The Norwegian striker shared several snapshots from a recent team training session on his personal Instagram page.

The forward posted photos from a regular training session at Manchester City's club base, where he's seen working with the ball, performing various drills, and taking part in a training match.

As a reminder, Erling Haaland was sidelined from training for a month after sustaining an injury at the end of March. But now, the Norwegian appears almost ready to return to the pitch—he's training without restrictions and was included in the squad for the previous Premier League match against Wolverhampton.

It's worth noting that on May 17, Manchester City faces a crucial match, with a victory potentially securing at least one trophy in what has been a challenging season. On that day, City will meet Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

And this weekend, tomorrow, May 10, City will play in the Premier League—travelling away to face Southampton. This match is also vital for the Citizens in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.