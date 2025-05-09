Good vibes. Erling Haaland shares a personal holiday snapshot

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is spreading positive energy with his followers, soaking up the joy of a beautiful sunny day. The Norwegian star posted a personal holiday photo on his Instagram page.

In the picture, Haaland flashes a cheerful smile at the camera, basking in the sunlight as it shines across his face. The forward captioned the shot with a waving hand emoji, sending a friendly greeting to his fans.

It’s worth noting that Erling made a swift recovery from the injury he picked up at the end of March. While initial reports suggested the Norwegian would be sidelined until the start of the Club World Cup, he is already back in training with the squad and was even named in the matchday squad for last weekend’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have climbed the league standings and now sit third in the table, maintaining strong prospects of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

For the record, Erling Haaland has featured in 40 matches for City across all competitions this season, netting 30 goals and providing 4 assists.