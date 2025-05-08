Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is still in the process of divorcing his wife, Cristina Serra, despite recent rumors of a reconciliation. This was reported by Spanish journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez on the Las Mamarazzis podcast.

According to them, Pep and Cristina continue to live separately and have no plans to get back together. Despite the divorce, they maintain a good relationship and still see each other, which often leads to confusion and speculation that they are trying to rekindle their marriage.

"It’s been speculated recently that there could exist a possibility of a reconciliation… We don’t have many more details about the couple’s intimacy but we can confirm that they are still separated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon," Laura Fa shared.

For example, Guardiola's recent trip home to Barcelona for Easter was more about family obligations than any attempt to restore their relationship.

It's worth noting that Cristina was the one who initiated the separation, reportedly giving Guardiola an ultimatum after he renewed his contract with Manchester City. She had grown tired of Pep dedicating most of his time to work instead of family, which became the main reason for their split.