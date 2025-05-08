RU RU ES ES FR FR
Napoli monitoring Grealish as Conte emerges as a personal fan

Napoli monitoring Grealish as Conte emerges as a personal fan

Football news Today, 04:42
Robert Sykes
Napoli monitoring Grealish as Conte emerges as a personal fan Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Napoli secured a signing from the Premier League by bringing in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. His arrival proved to be a resounding success, and it appears the current Serie A leaders now see the English market as a promising hunting ground.

Details: According to The Sun, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, and the Neapolitan club is now closely watching his situation at the Etihad.

Grealish's future remains uncertain, as it's still unclear whether Pep Guardiola will count on him going forward. Conte, for his part, reportedly believes Grealish could help his side take the next big leap and become genuine Champions League contenders next season.

The price tag has yet to be revealed, but Napoli are expected to face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, both of whom have also been linked with the talented winger.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Napoli are also targeting another Manchester City player, none other than Kevin De Bruyne.

