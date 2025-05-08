RU RU ES ES FR FR
Urgent. Napoli and Liverpool join the race for De Bruyne

Urgent. Napoli and Liverpool join the race for De Bruyne

Football news Today, 01:49
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kevin De Bruyne will not extend his contract with Manchester City, and a number of clubs are eager to sign the Belgian star—including direct rivals from the Premier League.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Liverpool and Napoli have entered the race for the Belgian midfielder. Moreover, the Merseysiders have already made an offer to De Bruyne.

Recently, Kevin De Bruyne revealed whether he'll play at the Club World Cup for Man City. Earlier reports indicated that the two parties will not extend their cooperation even for such a short term, and De Bruyne will not participate in the Club World Cup, leaving the club as a free agent on July 1.

Reminder: Pep Guardiola believes Kevin's contribution was immense. There are players like Sergio Agüero, Kevin De Bruyne, and Vincent Kompany—icons who will remain in the hearts of the people forever.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Liverpool SSC Napoli
Latest News
Sport Predictions
