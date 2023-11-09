In Bayern spoke about the future of two club legends

Bayern President Herbert Hainer spoke about what awaits the legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Thomas Müller in the team.

Hainer stressed that the club is ready to continue to cooperate with the goalkeeper if his form continues to develop as successfully as it has recently.

“Neuer is already on his way to his best form and the club fully values his contribution to the team,” he said.

Speaking about Müller, Hainer noted that his value to the team cannot be overestimated.

“The club is in no hurry to make a decision regarding Müller's future and the midfielder knows he is highly regarded within the team,” he added.

The club president also spoke about the possibility of employing Muller and Neuer in the club structure. He admitted that he would be glad if they agreed to such an offer after retiring.

Note that Neuer played 491 matches for Bayern, while Müller has 679 games and 237 goals. Their contracts are valid until the summer of 2024.