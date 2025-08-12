Illya Zabarnyi bids an emotional farewell to Bournemouth after move to PSG

PSG’s newest signing, Illya Zabarnyi, has said goodbye to his former club, Bournemouth. The defender shared a touching post on his Instagram page.

The Ukrainian posted a carousel of photos from his entire spell at Bournemouth, accompanied by an emotional caption.

“It was a journey that changed me a path filled with challenges, victories, defeats, faith, and boundless dedication. I met incredibly sincere, great people. People who became more than just a team. We walked this road together and that is the greatest value of all. I am deeply grateful to everyone who stood by me in the brightest moments and the darkest ones. This is not just an experience. This is a story. This is a memory. And I am glad I had the honor to walk it with you,” Zabarnyi wrote.

🚨🥇| Illia Zabarnyi has successfully completed his medical examination and signed his 5-year contract at the club. The Ukrainian can be considered a PSG player. @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/64RLJ1GjMM — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 11, 2025

As a reminder, it was officially announced today that Illya Zabarnyi has completed his transfer from Bournemouth to PSG. The deal is worth £67 million, and the defender has signed a five-year contract.