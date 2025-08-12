RU RU ES ES FR FR
Illya Zabarnyi bids an emotional farewell to Bournemouth after move to PSG

Illya Zabarnyi bids an emotional farewell to Bournemouth after move to PSG

The Ukrainian penned a heartfelt message to his former team
Football news Today, 04:30
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Ilya Zabarny in Bournemouth Photo: https://www.instagram.com/illiazabarnyi / Author unknown

PSG’s newest signing, Illya Zabarnyi, has said goodbye to his former club, Bournemouth. The defender shared a touching post on his Instagram page.

The Ukrainian posted a carousel of photos from his entire spell at Bournemouth, accompanied by an emotional caption.

“It was a journey that changed me a path filled with challenges, victories, defeats, faith, and boundless dedication. I met incredibly sincere, great people. People who became more than just a team. We walked this road together and that is the greatest value of all. I am deeply grateful to everyone who stood by me in the brightest moments and the darkest ones. This is not just an experience. This is a story. This is a memory. And I am glad I had the honor to walk it with you,” Zabarnyi wrote.

As a reminder, it was officially announced today that Illya Zabarnyi has completed his transfer from Bournemouth to PSG. The deal is worth £67 million, and the defender has signed a five-year contract.

