Official: Illia Zabarnyi transfers from Bournemouth to PSG

Official: Illia Zabarnyi transfers from Bournemouth to PSG

A new challenge for the defender.
Football news Today, 04:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Official: Illia Zabarnyi transfers from Bournemouth to PSG psg.fr

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners PSG have decided to reinforce their defensive line, and their choice has fallen on Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi.

Details: It is now officially confirmed that the centre-back is moving from Bournemouth to the French club.

Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG will pay £67 million. Bournemouth will receive 80% of this sum, with the remaining 20% going to Dynamo Kyiv. Zabarnyi will sign a five-year contract with the Parisians, running until the summer of 2030.

It is known that he will join his new team on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham.

For the record: Lucas Chevalier is also joining PSG. The Parisian club will pay around €40 million for him, with a five-year contract agreed.

