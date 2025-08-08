RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Here we go! Zabarnyi moves to PSG, but Bournemouth won't get the full fee

Here we go! Zabarnyi moves to PSG, but Bournemouth won't get the full fee

A major boost for the defense.
Football news Today, 09:11
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

For a long time, Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi was a transfer target for both Tottenham and PSG, but there could only be one winner in this transfer race—and now we know who it is.

Details: Fabrizio Romano, with his trademark “Here we go,” has confirmed that the Ukrainian center-back is heading to the French capital. The entire deal is valued at £67 million, but Bournemouth will receive only 80% of that amount. Under the terms of Zabarnyi’s purchase from Dynamo Kyiv in the winter of 2023, 20% of the fee will go to the reigning champions of Ukraine.

The center-back is expected to sign a contract with the Parisians until 2030. However, the details of Zabarnyi’s personal agreement with PSG remain undisclosed. It is known that he will join his new team on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham.

Reminder: Earlier, winger Bradley Barcola was linked with a move away from Paris, with Liverpool tipped as his next destination. However, the player himself firmly refused to leave the French capital.

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores