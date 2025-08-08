Here we go! Zabarnyi moves to PSG, but Bournemouth won't get the full fee

For a long time, Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi was a transfer target for both Tottenham and PSG, but there could only be one winner in this transfer race—and now we know who it is.

Details: Fabrizio Romano, with his trademark “Here we go,” has confirmed that the Ukrainian center-back is heading to the French capital. The entire deal is valued at £67 million, but Bournemouth will receive only 80% of that amount. Under the terms of Zabarnyi’s purchase from Dynamo Kyiv in the winter of 2023, 20% of the fee will go to the reigning champions of Ukraine.

The center-back is expected to sign a contract with the Parisians until 2030. However, the details of Zabarnyi’s personal agreement with PSG remain undisclosed. It is known that he will join his new team on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham.

Reminder: Earlier, winger Bradley Barcola was linked with a move away from Paris, with Liverpool tipped as his next destination. However, the player himself firmly refused to leave the French capital.