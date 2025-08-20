Ilkay Gündogan close to leaving Manchester City

Ilkay Gündogan left Manchester City in 2023, made his return a year later, and now could be on his way out of the club once again.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, the German midfielder could depart the English side in the coming days. Several top-tier clubs have already submitted offers.

Galatasaray came close to signing Manuel Akanji. The clubs had reached an agreement, with Galatasaray set to pay €15 million. However, it turned out that the player himself was unaware of the negotiations.

Incidentally, Real Madrid is not ruling out the departure of winger Rodrygo and is open to negotiations. Manchester City has expressed interest in the player.

Reminder: We have also reported that the media regularly links Real Madrid with the current Ballon d'Or holder Rodri. However, within the Los Blancos camp, there is some caution regarding the Spaniard's candidacy, highlighting three major 'red flags'.